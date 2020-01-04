Kings Recall Forbort from Conditioning Loan

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning loan with Ontario.

The 27-year-old Forbort missed the first half of the NHL season due to an upper-body injury. On a pair of conditioning loans, Forbort appeared in five games with the Reign and collected one goal, the overtime game-winning tally on December 31 against Bakersfield. The Duluth, MN native has posted 52 points (6-46=52) and a plus-12 rating in 255 games with the Kings, since being drafted in the first-round (15th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

