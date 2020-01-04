Kings Recall Forbort from Conditioning Loan
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning loan with Ontario.
The 27-year-old Forbort missed the first half of the NHL season due to an upper-body injury. On a pair of conditioning loans, Forbort appeared in five games with the Reign and collected one goal, the overtime game-winning tally on December 31 against Bakersfield. The Duluth, MN native has posted 52 points (6-46=52) and a plus-12 rating in 255 games with the Kings, since being drafted in the first-round (15th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit www.ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood and Sprong - San Diego Gulls
- Kings Recall Forbort from Conditioning Loan - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Defeat Admirals 5-4 in Front of 11,387 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Fall to Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Ottawa Recalls Batherson - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game 33 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Ontario Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.