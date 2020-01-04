Wild Power Past Wolves
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Gerald Mayhew and Luke Johnson scored two goals apiece to pace the Iowa Wild to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Left wing Tye McGinn scored for the third-place Wolves (16-17-3-1), who missed a chance to narrow the gap with the second-place Wild (20-12-2-2).
"I thought we had a good start," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I actually thought we were playing really good. We missed a few good opportunities and then they got that power play and quickly scored. And then our guys lost focus for just a few seconds."
That's when Iowa scored twice in 15 seconds to take a 2-0 lead with 4:17 left in the first period. Johnson scored on the power play at 15:28 when Sam Anas whistled a pass from the right half-wall to the left circle for a one-timer. Fifteen seconds later, Anas found Mayhew in the left circle for a quick wrister.
Johnson earned his second power-play goal of the night at 7:42 of the second when Anas and Kyle Rau started a tic-tac-toe that finished with Johnson burying a one-timer from the left circle.
The Wolves got on the board 2:40 into the third. Reid Duke won a puck along the back boards and centered it toward the crease. Patrick Brown got a piece of it, then McGinn swooped in and deposited the puck over goaltender Mat Robson's glove to make it 3-1.
Iowa's Mayhew waited just 74 seconds to restore Iowa's three-goal advantage. Nico Sturm won a faceoff in the Wolves zone and Mayhew pounced on it at the top of the left circle and whistled it top-shelf in a blink. Mayhew assumed the AHL lead in goals with his 22nd and 23rd of the year.
Iowa's Connor Dewar added an empty-net goal with 2:22 to play.
Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks (4-11-3) finished with 16 saves. Robson (6-7-3) stopped 32 shots in the win.
The Wolves travel to Rockford at 4 p.m. Sunday for an Illinois Lottery Cup televised on My50 Chicago. The Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, to face Milwaukee. To get the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
