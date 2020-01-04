Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood and Sprong

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wings Kiefer Sherwood and Daniel Sprong from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sherwood, 24 (3/31/95), recorded 6-6=12 points and a +1 rating with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 NHL games with the Ducks in 2018-19. The 6-0, 194-pound forward earned his first career NHL point (assist) in his NHL debut Oct. 3, 2018 at San Jose and scored his first career NHL goal Oct. 13, 2018 at Dallas.

Signed as a free agent Mar. 19, 2018, Sherwood began the season with the Gulls, scoring 7-7=14 points with a +4 rating and four PIM in 18 contests. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Sherwood has appeared in 58 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 15-19=34 points with a +12 rating and 16 PIM.

Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), has appeared in one game with the Ducks this season, going scoreless Dec. 22 at the New York Rangers. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong has earned 18-10=28 points with 10 PIM in 90 career NHL games with the Ducks and Penguins.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong has recorded 7-13=20 points with two power-play goals and 12 PIM in 26 games with San Diego. Sprong led the club in points, assists and shots (89), and ranked tied for second in power-play goals at the time of his recall.

