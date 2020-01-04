Crunch Fall Short to Rocket, 3-2

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch had a late comeback effort, but fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the Laval Rocket tonight at Place Bell.

After going down by three, Alex Barre-Boulet and Boris Katchouk found the back of the net for the Crunch late in the third to pull the Crunch within one. The team was unable to find the equalizer and move to 17-15-2-1 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the six-game season series with Laval.

Goaltender Zach Fucale turned aside 12-of-15 shots in his first start with the Crunch this season. Keith Kinkaid earned the win with 33 saves in net for the Rocket. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Laval converted on their only man-advantage.

The Rocket were first on the board, scoring on their only shot of the first period while on the power play at the 15:52 mark. Michael McCarron won the faceoff in the right circle and sent it back for Xavier Ouellet to fire from the point.

Laval doubled their lead 48 seconds into the third period when Yannick Veilleux sniped a shot from the right faceoff dot. Assists went to Otto Leskinen and McCarron.

At 5:04, the Rocket made it a three-goal lead off a breakaway goal by Ralph Cuddemi from the right circle. Kevin Lynch tallied a point on the play.

The Crunch finally stole one back with a power-play goal halfway through the final frame. Barre-Boulet ripped a hard slap shot from the left point off a pass from Cal Foote. Danick Martel earned the secondary helper.

Syracuse came back within one at the 15:22 mark. Foote sent a cross-zone feed down to Mathieu Joseph in the right corner. He quickly centered a pass for Katchouk to redirect in from in front of the net.

Laval was able to stifle the comeback effort and took the 3-2 victory. The Crunch and Rocket rematch in Syracuse on Friday at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has goals in back-to-back games...Cal Foote is on a four-game scoring streak with consecutive multi-point games (1g, 6a).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.