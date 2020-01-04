Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Cole Cassels to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Cassels began the season in the ECHL, playing for the Utah Grizzlies. In just seven games with the Grizzlies, Cassels notched 10 points (2G-8A) and was signed to a professional tryout agreement by the Belleville Senators. The fifth-year pro recorded a goal and an assist in his Senators debut on Nov. 2, 2019, and amassed eight points (3G-5A) in 24 games with Belleville.
Cassels, 24, has played in 226 career AHL games, amassing 18 goals, 34 assists and 52 points in that time.
A third-round draft pick (85th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in 2013, Cassels captured the Ontario Hockey League Championship and the Memorial Cup Championship as a member of the Oshawa Generals in 2015. The Hartford, Connecticut-born forward tied for Generals' team lead in points (31) during those OHL Playoffs and finished second overall in postseason scoring.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Jan. 4, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Ottawa Recalls Batherson - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game 33 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Ontario Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Falls in First Game of New Year
- Penguins' Andrew Agozzino Named to AHL All-Star Classic
- Graham Knott Reassigned to Wheeling
- Penguins Fall to Springfield in Shootout, 5-4