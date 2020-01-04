Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win

SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (13-13-5; 31pts) extended their point streak to four games with a 3-2 road victory against the San Diego Gulls (12-14-3, 27pts) on Friday. LW Tyler Benson (1g-1a) and RW Josh Currie (2a) each had multi-point nights. D Jake Kulevich scored the game-winner early in the third period.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (8th) off a centering feed on the opening shift; Assists: Currie, Persson; Time of goal: :24; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (5th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: McLeod, Hebig; Time of goal: 2:22; BAK leads, 2-0

GULLS GOAL: C Justin Kloos (7th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Drew, Broadhurst; Time of goal: 9:24; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 15, SD - 9

SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (11th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Sprong, Morand; Time of goal: 11:13; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK - 7, SD - 15

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (1st) jumped up in the rush and put home a centering pass; Assists: Benson, Currie; Time of goal: 3:30; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 7

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Benson (BAK) 2. Skinner (BAK) 3. Carrick (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/6; SD - 0/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; SD - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (10-7-3; 29/31); SD - Boyle (2-5-1; 30/33)

Bakersfield is 2-1-0 against San Diego this season and has points in four straight overall (3-0-1)

LW Tyler Benson has 10 points (3g-7a) in his last seven games

The Condors are on a four-game road trip which is in San Diego Saturday, Stockton (Wed.), and Ontario (Fri). before returning home

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Markus Granlund

