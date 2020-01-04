Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (13-13-5; 31pts) extended their point streak to four games with a 3-2 road victory against the San Diego Gulls (12-14-3, 27pts) on Friday. LW Tyler Benson (1g-1a) and RW Josh Currie (2a) each had multi-point nights. D Jake Kulevich scored the game-winner early in the third period.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (8th) off a centering feed on the opening shift; Assists: Currie, Persson; Time of goal: :24; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (5th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: McLeod, Hebig; Time of goal: 2:22; BAK leads, 2-0
GULLS GOAL: C Justin Kloos (7th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Drew, Broadhurst; Time of goal: 9:24; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 15, SD - 9
SECOND PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (11th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Sprong, Morand; Time of goal: 11:13; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK - 7, SD - 15
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (1st) jumped up in the rush and put home a centering pass; Assists: Benson, Currie; Time of goal: 3:30; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 7
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Benson (BAK) 2. Skinner (BAK) 3. Carrick (SD)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/6; SD - 0/2
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; SD - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (10-7-3; 29/31); SD - Boyle (2-5-1; 30/33)
Bakersfield is 2-1-0 against San Diego this season and has points in four straight overall (3-0-1)
LW Tyler Benson has 10 points (3g-7a) in his last seven games
The Condors are on a four-game road trip which is in San Diego Saturday, Stockton (Wed.), and Ontario (Fri). before returning home
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Markus Granlund
PET LEASH GIVEAWAY - ADOPTIONS - AND PET BOWLS NEXT WEEK!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.