Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears play host to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in Hershey's first home game of 2020. It's Dietz & Watson BOGO Hot Dog Night at Giant Center.

Hershey Bears (19-10-2-3) vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers (13-18-4-1)

January 4, 2020 | 7 PM | Game #35 | Giant Center

Referees: Jordan Deckard (14), Chris Waterstradt (88)

Linesmen: Tom DellaFranco (71), Tommy George (61)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Mitch Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Hershey Bears opened 2020 with a convincing 6-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams traded goals in the first period as Andrew Agozzino opened the scoring for the home team at 6:53, and Brian Pinho tied the game for Hershey at 13:51. The Bears charged out in the second period, scoring four times, including three markers in the first 5:27 of the frame. Philippe Maillet added a power play goal before the period ended, and Liam O'Brien struck for an empty net goal in the third period to seal Hershey's 4th straight road win. Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots to earn the victory for Hershey in goal. The Sound Tigers dropped a 3-1 contest at Binghamton on Friday. Bridgeport led 1-0 through 40 minutes on a Colin McDonald goal, but the Devils scored three times in the third period to doom the Sound Tigers. The Sound Tigers went 0-for-5 on the power play and were held to just 17 shots in the loss. It was Bridgeport's third straight defeat.

SGARBS THE STAR:On Friday, it was announced that Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa was selected to play for the Atlantic Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. It's the second AHL All-Star Classic appearance of Sgarbossa's career with the previous one coming in 2013 when he was a member of the Lake Erie Monsters. Sgarbossa leads the Bears with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games, and is tied for 4th in the AHL in scoring. He is currently on a five-game point streak, collecting eight points (one goal, seven assists) in that span. He struck for a goal and an assist in his lone game versus Bridgeport this season.

ON PINS AND NEEDLES:

Hershey forward Brian Pinho enjoyed the best game of his professional career last night, scoring three points (two goals, one assist) in the victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. It was also the second-year forward's first career multi-goal game. Pinho has goals his last two contests, and has been on the scoresheet in three of the past four games, tallying six points (four goals, two assists) in that span. Pinho has a history with tonight's opponent, scoring the series winning goal in overtime of a decisive Game 5 during the opening round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs versus Bridgeport.

SECOND TO NONE:

Hershey's strongest offensive period this season has been the middle frame. The Bears have scored 38 goals in the second period this season, compared to 27 in the first stanza, and 25 in the third period. The Bears scored four goals in the second period of last night's win, tying a season high for the most goals scored in a single period. Over the club's past two contests, the Bears have outscored opponents in the middle stanza, 7-0.

ROAD STRUGGLES:

The Sound Tigers have lost four straight games away from the Webster Bank Arena and are now just 5-12-2-0 on the road this season. The 12 road losses are tied with four other teams (Binghamton, Lehigh Valley, Manitoba, and Texas) for the most in the AHL. The Sound Tigers are averaging just 1.47 goals per game on the road this season while allowing 3.63. Bridgeport's power play on the road also sits at a league worst 4-for-78 (5.1%). The Sound Tigers have also failed to win a game on the road this season when trailing after the first period (0-5-2-0).

