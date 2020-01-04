Ottawa Recalls Batherson

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Drake Batherson from the Belleville Senators.

Batherson leads the AHL in scoring with 41 points (13 goals) in just 33 games. The 21-year-old was named an AHL All-Star for the second straight season Friday.

The New Minas, N.S., native is the Sens all-time scoring leader with 103 points in 92 games.

Belleville is back in action tonight when they host Lehigh Valley. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.