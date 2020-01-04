Ottawa Recalls Batherson
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Drake Batherson from the Belleville Senators.
Batherson leads the AHL in scoring with 41 points (13 goals) in just 33 games. The 21-year-old was named an AHL All-Star for the second straight season Friday.
The New Minas, N.S., native is the Sens all-time scoring leader with 103 points in 92 games.
Belleville is back in action tonight when they host Lehigh Valley. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Ottawa Recalls Batherson - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game 33 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Ontario Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.