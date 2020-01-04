Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Ontario Saturday

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Friday, January 4, 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TODAY

Stockton looks to seal a weekend sweep of the Ontario Reign with Saturday's 6 p.m. puck drop on home ice. The Heat were able to pull away from a 3-3 tie in the second period in Friday's game, potting three unanswered goals en route to the decisive three-goal win.

The Heat bring a five-game point streak on home ice into tonight's contest, winners of four of those five games, a span that dates back to December 7 and a contest against Bakersfield. Stockton also will look to continue its strong play against the Reign, the Heat coming into tonight's contest 3-1 on the year against Ontario with wins in back-to-back meetings.

OH MY GAWDIN

Second-year forward Glenn Gawdin continued his impressive run on the offensive end with two more points in Friday's game, bringing his scoring streak to five games with 10 points (3g,7a) in that span. Gawdin earned a spot in the AHL All-Star Classic, announced Friday by the league office, entering play Saturday with 35 points (11g,24a) on the year, third best in the league and just six points off league leader Drake Batherson's 41. Gawdin is just three points off his rookie year output of 38 (11g,27a), which he posted in 64 games played.

EASY Z

Austin Czarnik extended his goal scoring streak to an AHL-best six games with his first period marker in Friday's game, a snipe on the power play to give the Heat an early 1-0 lead. Czarnik has points in seven consecutive games with 10 points in that span, having only played in one AHL game this season in which he was held off the score sheet - his first with the Heat.

SPECIAL TEAMS EDGE

The Heat flexed their special teams superiority over Ontario in Friday's game, potting a pair of goals on the power play while holding the Reign scoreless on three chances. Stockton boasts the league's most lethal man-advantage entering Saturday's games, clicking at 26.7-percent on the year, and ranking third on the penalty kill at 87.1-percent. The Heat have been even tougher to crack when down a man on home ice, having killed 21-straight opponent power plays and coming into Saturday's contest at a league-best 91.9-percent on the year on home ice.

PHILP'S SCORING RUN

Luke Philp netted his 14th goal since November 11th in Friday's game, a marker that gave Stockton its first two-goal cushion of the night in the second period. Philp is unmatched in goal scoring since potting his first two pro goals on Nov. 11 against San Diego with his league-best total, leading Belleville's Josh Norris and Iowa's Gerry Mayhew by one. Philp has totaled 21 points with 14 goals and seven assists over Stockton's last 19 games.

PHILLIPS EARNS ALL-STAR HONOR

Heat forward Matthew Phillips joined Gawdin with AHL All-Star recognition, the forward having posted 30 points (14g,16a) in 28 games before suffering a lower body injury on Saturday against Bakersfield. Phillips had recorded five goals over his last six games played prior to the injury and had earned his first NHL call-up earlier in December.

