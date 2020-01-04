Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Louie Belpedio from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Belpedio, 23, has collected 13 points (2g, 11a) and 49 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games with Iowa this season. He leads the team in PIM, ranks second in shots on goal (98) and second amongst team defensemen in scoring. Belpedio owns 36 points (8g, 28a) and 99 PIM in 115 career AHL games with Iowa.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Skokie, Ill., has appeared in three NHL games with Minnesota. He recorded two assists in his NHL debut at San Jose on April 7, 2018, to become the first rookie in franchise history to record two points in his debut. The Wild selected Belpedio in the third round (80th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He wears sweater No. 47 with Minnesota.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.