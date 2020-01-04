Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars.

Kiviranta, 23, made his NHL debut with the Stars last night recording three shots in 8:37 of ice time. He ranks fourth on Texas with nine goals in 2019-20, while he ranks fifth on the team with 18 points (9-918) and shares fifth with nine assists in 33 games in his North American professional debut season. The winger is also tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals, while he shares second with a +4 plus/minus rating so far this season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Vantaa, Finland was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2019.

The Stars return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday to begin a stretch of five consecutive home games. Puck drop on Jan. 4 is set for 7 p.m. as the Stars face the Grand Rapids Griffins for the fourth time this season and the first time since Oct. 25.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.