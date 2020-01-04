Game 33 Preview: San Jose at Tucson

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #33 - San Jose (10-18-0-2) at Tucson (25-7-0-0)

7 PM MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Roadrunners Current Roster: Click here

Referees: Alex Garon (#64), Jonathon Sitarski (#23)

Linesmen: Jonathan Deschamps (#84), Collin Besch (#58)

Kicking off the weekend with a 5-1 win over the Barracuda on Friday night, Tucson will look to win it's third in a row for the fifth time already this season as they once again host the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.

Tonight's contest is also the seventh of seven in the team's longest home stand of the season.

Three Things

1) With two wins already under their belt this week, the team would love to wrap the turn of the calendar year up with a third in five nights. Both Tuesday over San Diego and last night over San Jose the Roadrunners found different ways to win the game but the common denominator in both was that the group has been extremely displeased with their starts. Giving up the first goal both nights, things could've gone way south in rapid fashion had it not been for Ivan Prosvetov. Statistically, the Roadrunners produce their most shots of any of the three periods in the first, however, they've scored far and away the least in the opening 20. Coincidentally enough, they've allowed their fewest goals in game-starting periods as well, but this week, it's been an issue. Here's to hoping that changes tonight.

2) The dangerous part about playing a team like San Jose is that they're desperate for a win. Desperate teams play hungrier and have less to lose, so they're a threat at all times. Furthermore, as we saw and was admitted by members of the Roadrunners room, the Barracuda were the better team through at minimum 30 minutes last night before the tides turned. It wasn't as if the Roadrunners were knocking on the door and the shots weren't going, they were being outplayed and outskated. Seeking to avoid losing five in a row on their end, the 'Cuda absolutely pose a threat tonight.

3) Last night was consecutive start number six for Ivan Prosvetov last night and with how high of value this Roadrunners team appears to view a full week of practice on a winning note, there hasn't been reason to believe that it would be anyone other than the 20-year-old rookie once again tonight. The former Saginaw Spirit stud was marvelous last night, stopping 38 of 39 and pending any surprises, should be in net once again for Tucson.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners defenseman Aaron Ness on returning to game action...

"I felt pretty good. It felt good to be out there and to be moving around a little bit. Obviously it's a great team here, they're a great group of guys with a great skill set and that makes it a lot of fun."

Roadrunners defenseman Aaron Ness on what San Jose did well in terms of limiting the number of shots his team got last night...

"I think they played a pretty good game. Their goalie was good when he had to be and they shut us down. Our first period wasn't our best and we knew that. We tried to bounce back in the second and the third, and we did, but we know it's going to be a battle again tomorrow."

Roadrunners defenseman Aaron Ness on Ivan Prosvetov...

"He was huge. From start to finish he was great. Even at the end of the game he made a few big saves there. It was a heck of a game and it was fun to watch him. If he can continue to do that, he's going to keep winning a lot of games for us."

Number to Know

19. After starting the season with two points in his first 13 games, Beau Bennett has been a man on a run lately, compiling 19 points in his most recent 16 games. Along with multiple point performances in three of the six games on this home stand, #9 has been a pleasure to have in Tucson's lineup.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.