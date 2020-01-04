Reign Get Smacked by Stockton

The Ontario Reign opened 2020 with a 6-3 defeat against the Stockton Heat on Friday evening at Stockton Arena. The Reign were led by three points from forward Blaine Byron (1-2-3), while forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1-1-2) and defenseman Mikey Anderson (0-2-2) each had multiple points in a losing effort.

Date: January 3, 2020

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK13BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK13Photos

ONT Record: (15-15-3-1)

STK Record: (20-6-2-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 2 0 -- 3

STK 1 4 1 -- 6

Shots PP

ONT 30 0/3

STK 37 2/4

Three Stars -

1. Luke Philp (STK)

2. Byron Froese (STK)

3. Glenn Gawdin (STK)

W: Jon Gillies (9-4-3)

L: Cal Petersen (13-13-4)

Next Game: Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ Stockton - 6:00 PM @ Stockton Arena

