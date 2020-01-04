Reign Get Smacked by Stockton
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign opened 2020 with a 6-3 defeat against the Stockton Heat on Friday evening at Stockton Arena. The Reign were led by three points from forward Blaine Byron (1-2-3), while forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1-1-2) and defenseman Mikey Anderson (0-2-2) each had multiple points in a losing effort.
Date: January 3, 2020
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK13BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK13Photos
ONT Record: (15-15-3-1)
STK Record: (20-6-2-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 2 0 -- 3
STK 1 4 1 -- 6
Shots PP
ONT 30 0/3
STK 37 2/4
Three Stars -
1. Luke Philp (STK)
2. Byron Froese (STK)
3. Glenn Gawdin (STK)
W: Jon Gillies (9-4-3)
L: Cal Petersen (13-13-4)
Next Game: Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ Stockton - 6:00 PM @ Stockton Arena
