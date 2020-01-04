Moose Work Overtime to Topple Colorado
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (18-19-0-0) claimed a 4-3 overtime victory against the Colorado Eagles (18-10-3-1) on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.
The first period was a battle between the goaltenders as the clubs exchanged 11 shots on net each however nothing registered. Manitoba killed off the Eagles only power play opportunity of the period. The Moose had an opportunity to gain the lead as Kristian Vesalainen found Leon Gawanke who sent a laser on net however he was unable to capitalize.
With 5:17 gone in the second period, Vesalainen set up Andrei Chibisov for a one timer on the man advantage for Manitoba's first tally of the game. At 8:19 in the period, Brent Pedersen escaped on a breakaway and sent the puck top shelf to give the Moose a 2-0 lead. Midway through the period, A.J. Greer collected Shane Bowers' rebound to get the Eagles within one.
With 3:45 gone in the third, Vesalainen circled in front of the Eagles crease to create space and sniped a shot past Colorado netminder Adam Werner to give Manitoba the 3-1 advantage. Midway through the period, Michael Joly collected a power play goal for the Eagles to make the score 3-2. With 5:05 to go in the third frame, Erik Condra tied the game 3-3 which sent the game to overtime to decide a winner.
With two minutes off the clock in extra time, Michael Spacek sent a long pass up ice to create a breakaway for Seth Griffith who netted the game winner for Manitoba. Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin got in on the action and collected an assist on the overtime winner.
Quick Hits
Seth Griffith is one of two players in the AHL with two overtime winners
With scoring a goal in tonight's matchup, Brent Pedersen has posted five points (2G, 3A) on the season which ties his AHL career high
Mikhail Berdin collected his second assist of the season in tonight's matchup What's Next?
The Moose hit the road to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.
