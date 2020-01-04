Sens Secure First Win of the Decade

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators collected its first win of the decade after a 5-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Josh Norris (2), Morgan Klimchuk, Michael Carcone and Alex Formenton had goals for the Senators while Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves. Lehigh Valley's Alex Lyon turned away 32 shots as Pascal Laberge, Maksim Sushko and David Kase scored.

The Sens fell behind 2-0 as Laberge had the only goal of the first before Sushko scored on a breakaway at 3:34 of the second to extend the visitors lead.

But Belleville mounted a comeback that started with Norris' first of the night as he finished off a 2-on-1 with Alex Formenton at 4:38. His second of the night tied the game as he ripped a one-timer off of Erik Brannstrom's pass on the power play at 11:46 before Klimchuk buried his sixth of the year on a breakaway as he took Logan Brown's stretch pass in stride at 16:40 to give Belleville its first lead of the night.

It took just 40 seconds for the Phantoms to tie the game in the third as Kase backhanded in a rebound at the top of the paint after Gustavsson had denied Morgan Frost's initial shot. But Belleville restored its lead at 4:37 through Carcone as he gathered a rebound and went up high to make it 4-3 on his fifth of the campaign.

Formenton secured the first Sens win of the decade as he walked in an empty-netter with 1:11 to play.

Belleville is in action again Wednesday when they host Utica in their final game before embarking on their 16-day road trip. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.