American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Stockton Heat forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions during a game vs. Ontario on Jan. 3.

Gallant will miss Stockton's games tonight (Jan. 4) vs. Ontario and Wednesday (Jan. 8) vs. Bakersfield.

