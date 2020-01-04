Monsters Defeat Admirals 5-4 in Front of 11,387 Fans

Cleveland Monsters in Lumberjacks jerseys celebrate against the Milwaukee Admirals

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 11,387 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 17-15-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 37 points.

Milwaukee's Daniel Carr scored the lone goal of the first period at 16:04 to send Cleveland into the first intermission looking to make up a one-goal defecit.

The Monsters entered the middle frame with speed and took a 2-1 lead putting two goals on the board just a little over a minute apart. The first Cleveland goal came after Trey Fix-Wolansky capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 3:02 with assists from Adam Clendening and Dillon Simpson. Derek Barach doubled the score for the Monsters at 4:05 with helpers from Marko Dano and Kole Sherwood. The Admirals regained the 3-2 lead to close out the second period following Anthony Richard's power-play goal at 18:00 and a shorthanded tally from Frederick Gaudreau at 19:49.

Stefan Matteau tied the game for the Monsters 3:42 into the final frame with Fix-Wolansky and Simpson earning the assists, but the Admirals responded with a power-play tally from Rem Pitlick for the 4-3 lead. Cleveland fought back and knotted the game 4-4 at 16:22 following Simpson's goal with helpers from Doyle Somerby and Calvin Thurkauf before Clendening's marker secured the 5-4 victory at 18:16 with Paul Bittner and Simpson assisting.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 28 saves for the win while Milwaukee's Troy Grosenick stopped 25 pucks in the loss.

The Monsters hit the road for a 14-day road trip starting with a faceoff against the Binghamton Devils on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

