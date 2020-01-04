Checkers Ring in 2020 with Shutout Win over Bruins

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Checkers kept their hot streak rolling into the new year, beating the Bruins 4-0 to collect their fourth consecutive victory.

The defense once again stole the show for Charlotte, frustrating the Providence attack early and often. Despite four power plays and 25 shots on goal the Bruins couldn't solve Alex Nedeljkovic, who stood tall between the pipes and earned his third shutout to move into a tie for third in the AHL.

The Checkers were able to supplement Nedeljkovic's stellar play with plenty of production, starting with a Dave Gust tally less than four minutes into play. They would then strike early on in each of the next two periods to build up their substantial lead, with Steven Lorentz cashing in on a turnover out front and Julien Gauthier redirecting a point shot.

The final nail in Providence's coffin would be an empty-net strike from Spencer Smallman, sealing Charlotte's first win of 2020.

Notes

The Checkers extended their win streak to four games, their longest of the season and tied for the second-longest active streak in the AHL ... Alex Nedeljkovic recorded his third shutout of the season to give him 13 in his career ... Julien Gauthier extended his point streak to six games, one shy of the longest by a Checker this season ... Steven Lorentz picked up an assist for the fourth straight game ... Lorentz set a career high with three points and now has multiple points in three of the last four games ... Dave Gust has goals in back-to-back games ... Chase Priskie recorded two assists and now has three multi-point outings in his last four games ... Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury ... Terry Broadhurst, Derek Sheppard and Cavan Fitzgerald were all healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers and Bruins face off again tomorrow after, with the puck dropping in Providence at 3 p.m.

