Checkers Ring in 2020 with Shutout Win over Bruins
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Checkers kept their hot streak rolling into the new year, beating the Bruins 4-0 to collect their fourth consecutive victory.
The defense once again stole the show for Charlotte, frustrating the Providence attack early and often. Despite four power plays and 25 shots on goal the Bruins couldn't solve Alex Nedeljkovic, who stood tall between the pipes and earned his third shutout to move into a tie for third in the AHL.
The Checkers were able to supplement Nedeljkovic's stellar play with plenty of production, starting with a Dave Gust tally less than four minutes into play. They would then strike early on in each of the next two periods to build up their substantial lead, with Steven Lorentz cashing in on a turnover out front and Julien Gauthier redirecting a point shot.
The final nail in Providence's coffin would be an empty-net strike from Spencer Smallman, sealing Charlotte's first win of 2020.
Notes
The Checkers extended their win streak to four games, their longest of the season and tied for the second-longest active streak in the AHL ... Alex Nedeljkovic recorded his third shutout of the season to give him 13 in his career ... Julien Gauthier extended his point streak to six games, one shy of the longest by a Checker this season ... Steven Lorentz picked up an assist for the fourth straight game ... Lorentz set a career high with three points and now has multiple points in three of the last four games ... Dave Gust has goals in back-to-back games ... Chase Priskie recorded two assists and now has three multi-point outings in his last four games ... Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury ... Terry Broadhurst, Derek Sheppard and Cavan Fitzgerald were all healthy extras
Up Next
The Checkers and Bruins face off again tomorrow after, with the puck dropping in Providence at 3 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Young Talents Score in Exciting Game at Belleville - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Colorado Runs Point Streak to 11 Games, Fall to Moose 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- P-Bruins Shutout by Charlotte Checkers, 4-0 - Providence Bruins
- Bears Pull out Late Victory over Sound Tigers - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Close out Road Swing with Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Ladd scores in 1,000th professional game on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tippett & Hunt Spark 3rd Period Blitz in 6-3 Win over Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Fall Short to Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Downed by Atlantic-Leading Hartford - Utica Comets
- Checkers Ring in 2020 with Shutout Win over Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Secure First Win of the Decade - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood and Sprong - San Diego Gulls
- Kings Recall Forbort from Conditioning Loan - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Defeat Admirals 5-4 in Front of 11,387 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Fall to Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Ottawa Recalls Batherson - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game 33 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Ontario Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.