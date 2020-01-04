Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4

The set-up

The Belleville Senators hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the first and only time tonight at CAA Arena.

The Senators (19-12-2-1) made it three straight games with at least a point after falling to Rochester in overtime Friday. Belleville still sits fourth in the North Division with a one point lead on Laval, who have played two more games.

Lehigh Valley (12-17-1-4) sits last in the Atlantic Division and 11 points out of a playoff spot. The teams 29 points are tied for the third fewest in the AHL.

The Sens are only 8-9-1-1 at home but the Phantoms have a dreadful 3-12-0-2 road record.

Roster notes

No changes for the Senators overnight after a busy Friday on the transaction side of things.

Filip Gustavsson will start for Belleville after Joey Daccord played his third straight game Friday.

Jordan Szwarz, Frank Corrado and Vitaly Abramov are out for Belleville.

Previous history

Tonight will be the sixth ever meeting between the two teams with Belleville holding a 2-3 record. The Senators won the meeting earlier this season 2-1 on Nov. 23.

Who to watch

Erik Brannstrom had two assists for Belleville Friday in his first game back since his reassignment. The Swede has six points in five games with the Sens.

2017 first rounder Morgan Frost has 12 points (five goals) in 17 games with the Phantoms this season as a rookie. He has also played 18 games for the Flyers scoring twice and adding five assists.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets are available as the Sens host Retro Night.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

