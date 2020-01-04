Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Americans

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies have a tough battle ahead today as they get set to host the north division leading Rochester Americans. The Marlies are fresh off a tough 8-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch, and will be looking to rebound and crack a three-game losing skid in a quick turnaround today.

This is the third meeting between these division rivals. In their last meeting, the Americans evened up the season series, blanking the Marlies 4-0 in Rochester. The Americans have been red hot and are coming off a 4-3 win over Belleville last night. With six wins in their past 10 games, the Marlies will have their work cut out for them against a tough Rochester team.

The Marlies will be looking to regroup in their last weekend at home before heading out on their annual boat show road trip. The Marlies have struggled to find a groove lately with only three wins in their past 10 games. They'll have home ice on their side today, which has been an advantage for the Marlies this season as they're 12-5-0-0 when playing in Toronto.

This is the first of four Next Gen games for the Marlies, with a special bobblehead giveaway for fans attending today. The Next Gen games tell the story of our future players, fans and game changers.The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Andreas Johnsson bobblehead. To learn more about Next Gen, visit: marlies.ca/nextgen

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the official Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

19-11-2-1 Overall Record 21-8-2-2

0-0-1-0 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

0-3-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0

110 Goals For 105

104 Goals Against 77

21.8% Power Play Percentage 16.5%

79.4% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.3%

K. Agostino (17) Leading Goal Scorer J.S. Dea (11)

K. Agostino (28) Leading Points Scorer J.S. Dea (23)

K. Kaskisuo (10) Wins Leader J. Johansson (11)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.