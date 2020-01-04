Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (10-18-0-2) never trailed until the third period on Friday at the Tucson Arena and put 39 shots on net but the Tucson Roadrunners (25-7-0-0) (Arizona Coyotes) managed to scored four times in the third period to pick up a 5-1 win.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (7-12-2) suffered the loss after giving up three goals on 17 shots
Ivan Prosvetov (11-3-0-0) made 38 saves to pick up the win
After the loss, the Barracuda are just 5-13-0-1 when outshooting their opponents this year
The Barracuda have dropped three in a row and are 1-3 against Tucson after the loss
Alex True is now third on the Barracuda in scoring (21) and T-second in goals (9) after scoring on Friday
Nick DeSimone collected an assist an now has points in six of his last seven games (2+4=6)
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Tucson 0 1 4 5
San Jose 1 0 0 1
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Tucson 19 1 5 10
San Jose 39 1 4 8
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson
- Barracuda Forward Joachim Blichfeld Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
- Barracuda Blanked 4-0 at Stockton
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Allen
- Barracuda Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Bested 7-5 by Condors