Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson

The San Jose Barracuda (10-18-0-2) never trailed until the third period on Friday at the Tucson Arena and put 39 shots on net but the Tucson Roadrunners (25-7-0-0) (Arizona Coyotes) managed to scored four times in the third period to pick up a 5-1 win.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (7-12-2) suffered the loss after giving up three goals on 17 shots

Ivan Prosvetov (11-3-0-0) made 38 saves to pick up the win

After the loss, the Barracuda are just 5-13-0-1 when outshooting their opponents this year

The Barracuda have dropped three in a row and are 1-3 against Tucson after the loss

Alex True is now third on the Barracuda in scoring (21) and T-second in goals (9) after scoring on Friday

Nick DeSimone collected an assist an now has points in six of his last seven games (2+4=6)

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Tucson 0 1 4 5

San Jose 1 0 0 1

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Tucson 19 1 5 10

San Jose 39 1 4 8

