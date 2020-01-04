Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win

Backstopped by a 38-save effort that kept the Roadrunners in it through a rocky start, Ivan Prosvetov guided Tucson to yet another victory Friday, 5-1 over San Jose.

Allowing the first goal for a second straight game, the Barracuda controlled the opening half of the weekend's opening contest. However, with under a minute to go in the second, Jordan Gross one-timed home a power play goal that brought the game back to even and provided a crucial momentum swing entering the final frame of regulation.

Gross' fifth of the year wound up being the first of five in a row for the home team, as he was followed by goals from Aaron Ness and Hudson Fasching to start the third.

Ness, who was making his return to the Roadrunners lineup for the first time since October 18 after appearing in 18 games with the Coyotes, finished with a goal and an assist when all was said and done.

A pair of empty net goals from Brayden Burke and Michael Chaput wrapped up a second consecutive win for the Pacific Division-leading club, one that wouldn't have been possible without Ivan's spectacular first 40.

THEY SAID IT

"You always prepare to play hard and I tried to do the best I could for my team tonight. Last game, the team had my back and tonight I had to have theirs. That's why it's hockey, not tennis, you know?"

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov post-game acknowledging that his team's offense was needed on Tuesday, however, he did his part to scratch the backs of the offense in return tonight.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

It may seem a bit over-harped upon, however, Friday's first period was acknowledged by players and coaches alike post-game as one of their worst periods of the season to date.

Outshot 18-5 through the opening period, a mediocre goaltending performance likely would've seen the Roadrunners fall behind by a pair or maybe even a trio, but Ivan was on. He kept his team in it long enough for the offense to click and he did so in his sixth consecutive start. It's a daunting workload for the rookie but he continues to marvel.

