Heat Offense Cooled in Saturday Setback
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - For the first time this season the Stockton Heat were held to fewer than a pair of goals, only Alan Quine finding the back of the net in the first period as the Heat fell 2-1 Saturday night to the Ontario Reign. Stockton peppered Matthew Villalta with 31 shots, including 12 in the final frame, but were unable to beat the netminder over the game's final 46 minutes. The teams played to a stalemate on special teams, each side going scoreless on the man-advantage, and the Reign were able to take advantage of a pair of goals in the second as Mikey Eyssimont and Brett Sutter lit the lamp for the decisive 2-1 edge. The result ends Stockton's five-game home point streak, the club's longest since the 2016-17 season.
GOALIES
W: Matthew Villalta (31 shots, 30 saves)
L: Artyom Zagidulin (21 shots, 19 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Brett Sutter (1g, gwg), Second - Mikey Eyssimont (1g), Third - Alan Quine (1g)
Shots On Goal: STK - 31, ONT - 21
Power Plays: STK - 0-3, ONT - 0-2
- The game was the first time all season that Stockton scored fewer than two goals.
- The loss snapped Stockton's five-game home point streak, coming exactly a month after the Heat's last home loss December 4, also against Ontario.
- Alan Quine notched his seventh goal of the season and has a point in three straight games (1g,2a).
- With an assist on Quine's goal, Buddy Robinson has a three-game point streak (2g,1a) and has six points (3g,3a) in Stockton's last five games.
- Austin Czarnik's six-game goal-scoring streak, which had been the longest in the AHL, has come to a close.
UP NEXT
Stockton will conclude its four-game home stand Wednesday against Bakersfield, a 7 p.m. puck drop.
