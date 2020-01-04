Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Four Heat players notched multi-point efforts as the Stockton Heat rattled off three unanswered goals to seize a 6-3 win Friday night over the Ontario Reign. Led by Luke Philp and Byron Froese with a goal and assist each, the Heat pulled away from a 3-3 tie in the second period to extend the club's point streak to five games at Stockton Arena. Austin Czarnik opened the scoring 4:43 into the game, running his goal-scoring streak up to an AHL-best six games, before Ontario countered midway through the frame to draw even through 20 minutes. A six-goal second period saw the Heat and Reign punch and counter-punch, Rinat Valiev lighting the lamp before a Jaret Anderson-Dolan answer, then Buddy Robinson score before Sean Durzi found the back of the net. It was all Heat from there with three consecutive strikes, from Froese, Philp and Adam Ruzicka, for the Friday night win.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (30 shots, 27 saves)

L: Cal Petersen (37 shots, 31 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Luke Philp (1g,1a), Second - Byron Froese (1g,1a), Third - Glenn Gawdin (2a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 37, ONT - 30

Power Plays: STK - 2-4, ONT - 0-3

- Austin Czarnik's power play goal in the first period extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, the longest active run in the AHL and longest goal streak of the season for Stockton.

- Rinat Valiev recorded his first goal of the season, his last goal coming April 7 of the 2018-19 campaign at Manitoba.

- Buddy Robinson's goal gives him a marker in back-to-back games, and he's found the net in three of Stockton's last four.

- Byron Froese reached double-digit goals for the season with his second period finish.

- Luke Philp added to his impressive run since November 11th, depositing his 14th goal over Stockton's last 19 games - most in the AHL in that span.

- With a pair of assists in the game, Glenn Gawdin extended his point streak to five games (3g,7a).

- Corey Schueneman recorded his second multi-point effort of the season, each coming in the team's last four games.

- The Heat have recorded at least a point in five consecutive home games, the longest such streak for Stockton since Feb. 26 through March 12, 2017.

UP NEXT

The Heat and Reign will close out their weekend set Saturday at 6 p.m. at Stockton Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.