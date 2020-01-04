Post Game Notes: Stars 4 vs. Griffins 0 1.4.20
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Jake Oettinger was stellar and earned his third shutout of the season and his highest save total in a shutout.
- Joel L'Esperance earned his team leading 16th goal of the season and his sixth power play goal in the second period.
- Joel Kiviranta scored his fourth goal in four games for the Stars to earn his 10th goal of the year.
- Jason Robertson scored his first goal in nine games to earn his 12th goal of the year.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Friday, Jan. 10 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 | 7:00 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Jan. 17 | 7:00 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
JANUARY 4, 2020
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 4, Grand Rapids Griffins- 0
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GRIFFINS 0 0 0 0
STARS 2 1 1 0
Shots PEN-PIM PP
GRIFFINS 33 4-20:00 0/4
STARS 27 4-8:00 1/5
STARS : 15-17-2-2 (9-5-2-0 | HOME) (6-12-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 33 saves
GRIFFINS: 14-18-2-2 (6-8-1-1 | HOME) (8-9-1-1 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Kevin Poulin (L) - 24 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Jake Oettinger (TEX) Tanner Kero (TEX) Jason Robertson (TEX)
