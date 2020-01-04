Oettinger, Stars Blank Griffins 4-0
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, blanked the Central Division rival Grand Rapids Griffins 4-0 on Saturday night in their return home to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Jake Oettinger dazzled yet again, posting 33 saves for his third shutout in just 19 games this season.
Texas dominated the opening period as they net a pair of goals on 11 combined shots. Jason Robertson opened scoring just five minutes into the contest as he cleaned up a rebound on a blast from Joel Hanley. Hanley's hard shot was right to Robertson's stick and the winger corralled the puck at the top of the crease to smack in his 12th goal of the season on a wide-open opportunity. With less than five minutes until the intermission, Joel Kiviranta teamed up with Joel L'Esperance to double the lead. L'Esperance carried the puck into the zone along the boards and fired a shot toward Poulin from the right circle. Kiviranta then got a piece of the shot to tip in a goal just hours after rejoining the team from Dallas.
L'Esperance kept the Stars hot in the second as he extended the team's lead to 3-0. Anthony Louis fired a shot from the circle that bounced in front of the net. Tanner Kero was then able to redirect the shot to L'Esperance who ripped a quick shot past Poulin from his knees. It was the only power play goal of the game as Texas finished the night 1-for-5 on the man advantage and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Stars held off a third period push from Grand Rapids to preserve the shutout victory. The Griffins shot 10 attempts toward Oettinger, but failed to convert on an opportunity. As icing on the cake, Dillon Heatherington extended the final score to 4-0 in the last moments of the contest. As the Griffins pushed for a goal, the Stars captain skated around Oettinger's net, collecting the puck from the goalie on his way around. Heatherington then tossed the puck out of the zone in an attempt to clear. However, the puck slid perfectly into the empty Grand Rapids net for his first goal of the season and Oettinger's first career point.
Oettinger earned his third shutout of the season after a 33-save performance. The Stars net four goals on 27 shots to serve Poulin the loss in his first appearance of the season.
The Stars continue a six-game home stint on Friday as they welcome the Toronto Marlies back to Cedar Park for the first time since the 2018 Calder Cup Final. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.
BOX SCORE
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
1. Jake Oettinger (TEX) 2. Tanner Kero (TEX) 3. Jason Robertson (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars head toward high fives on the bench
(Tyler Schmitt)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Oettinger, Stars Blank Griffins 4-0 - Texas Stars
- Iowa Earns 5-1 Victory against Chicago in Convincing Fashion - Iowa Wild
- Heat Offense Cooled in Saturday Setback - Stockton Heat
- Moose Work Overtime to Topple Colorado - Manitoba Moose
- Post Game Notes: Stars 4 vs. Griffins 0 1.4.20 - Texas Stars
- Wild Power Past Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Third Period Surge Stifles Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Huska Backstops Pack to Win over Utica - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Young Talents Score in Exciting Game at Belleville - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Colorado Runs Point Streak to 11 Games, Fall to Moose 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- P-Bruins Shutout by Charlotte Checkers, 4-0 - Providence Bruins
- Bears Pull out Late Victory over Sound Tigers - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Close out Road Swing with Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Ladd scores in 1,000th professional game on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tippett & Hunt Spark 3rd Period Blitz in 6-3 Win over Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Fall Short to Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Downed by Atlantic-Leading Hartford - Utica Comets
- Checkers Ring in 2020 with Shutout Win over Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Secure First Win of the Decade - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood and Sprong - San Diego Gulls
- Kings Recall Forbort from Conditioning Loan - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Defeat Admirals 5-4 in Front of 11,387 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Fall to Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Ottawa Recalls Batherson - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game 33 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Ontario Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.