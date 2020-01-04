Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2

January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls opened a season-long five-game homestand and their 2020 calendar year schedule with a 3-2 loss to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Justin Kloos scored for a career high fourth straight game at 9:24 of the first period, marking his seventh goal of the season. His four-game goal streak (4-2=6) surpasses his previous high of three set from Apr. 3-10, 2019 (3-0=3). Hunter Drew picked up his second assist the last three games (0-2=2). Alex Broadhurst also collected his eighth assist on the Kloos goal.

Sam Carrick netted his team-leading 11th goal at 11:13 of the second period, marking his 12th point (10-2=12) his last 11 games. Daniel Sprong earned the primary assist, marking his team-leading 13th assist and 20th point (7-13=20). Sprong also has nine points his last nine games (3-6=9). Antoine Morand also earned an assist on the Carrick goal, his 11th point of 2019-20.

Kevin Boyle stopped 30-of-33 shots.

The Gulls and Condors will conclude the back-to-back matchup tomorrow, Jan. 4 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The homestand also features visits from the Iowa Wild on Wednesday, Jan. 8 (7 p.m.) and Friday, Jan. 10 (7 p.m.), and the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Jan. 11 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chris Wideman

On San Diego's scoring chances at the end of the game

It was close at the end there. It was a tough start, giving up a goal on the first shift of the game and then one right after. Not a way we want to start a game. It's a good team over there so falling behind doesn't make it easy chasing the game.

On tying the game at 2-2

The guys did a great job battling back. It's a lot to ask when you give up the two goals early and you have to chase the game. You expend a lot of energy and it's a tie game. Get into a little penalty trouble and it ends up being the difference in the game. We did some good things tonight and a lot of stuff we can work on. It's not the result we wanted.

On discipline

That's a good power play over there. They move the puck well. They generate a lot of momentum five-on-five by having good power plays. We have to stay out of the box.

On building chemistry with teammates

It's good to have all the guys back. It was difficult for a while. It's a business and wherever they need your jersey, you have to play and try to do your best. Personally, it wasn't our best game tonight, but we'll be ready to go tomorrow.

Sam Carrick

On rejoining to San Diego

It was fun. It's always exciting to play at (home) and to see all the guys. Obviously, we wanted to get the win tonight, but the good news is we have a game tomorrow and we can have a bounce back.

On tying the game at 2-2

I thought we did a good job of battling back. Obviously that wasn't the start we wanted. We generated some scoring chances. Our penalty kill was good, that kept us in the game. Boyle was great as well. For us to battle back and make it an even game going into the third was pretty good, but it doesn't matter. We ended up losing the game. Those are the times where we have to start burying our chances a little more. Even these games where maybe you're not getting as many scoring chances as you'd like, you have to bury your chances when they do come.

On his goal

I thought we were okay. Sprong made a great play to me and I had an open net, so those ones should go in every time. I thought we could still create more chances, I didn't think we were excellent tonight, myself especially. I thought I could do a better job at creating more scoring chances for my line mates. It's one of those games where you're just not going to get that many chances and when they do come you have to bury it. It was an OK game but we can do better.

On key takeaway for tomorrow

They're a good team. They're going to play hard every night. I think they're well-coached. We're going to have to match their intensity and match their work ethic. I think we can trust our team, we have a great team, a lot of offense, a solid defensive core and two great goalies. I think if we just come in, worry about ourselves, make sure we come in and work hard. I think if we play our game, we'll be okay.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the first period

We didn't look like we were prepared, so that gets hung on the coaching staff. You have to have your team prepared for the opening puck drop. To get down 2-0 that quickly is unacceptable in our situation. We dug ourselves a big hole and we were unable to come out of it.

On bounce back to tie the score

That's our expectations from the beginning. That we are going to come out and play with that kind of pace and our second period was much better. We pushed hard in the third, but you just can't put yourself down like we did and expect to be a successful hockey team.

On line chemistry

We play the same system and we get used to playing the game. When you have a bunch of guys that have skill, then that's a good way to make things happen. Unfortunately, we pushed, but it just wasn't enough.

On discipline

At the end of the game, we need to have a level of discipline in your play shift-to-shift. When teams are moving well you end up drawing penalties and that's what happened to us tonight. We have to give them a little taste of their own medicine.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.