Comets Downed by Atlantic-Leading Hartford
January 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Hartford, CT - The Utica Comets were provided 37 saves from Michael DiPietro and a goal from Reid Boucher, but they couldn't halt the Atlantic Division leading Hartford Wolf Pack during a 3-1 loss on Saturday at XL Center.
Falling behind by a pair in the first, the Comets surrendered goals separated by 3:41 and trailed at the break. Vinni Lettieri batted a puck out of the air and over the head to DiPietro at 4:08 of the period, and Vincent LoVerde capped off a give-and-go sequence at 7:49. The Comets' were outshot 16-3 during the frame, but their penalty kill did turn in a perfect 3/3 performance.
After continuing to chip away at the Wolf Pack, the Comets tallied their first of the night on the only strike of the second period. Kole Lind carried into a soft spot of the offensive zone where he freed space for a shot that was initially stopped by Adam Huska, but the rebound was put back by Boucher for his 21st goal of the season. The goal marked points in 17 of the last 18 games for Boucher.
While skating four-on-four during the third period, Hartford generated the difference-making goal, courtesy of Phil Di Giuseppe. Reeling in a stretch feed at the Comets blue line, Di Giuseppe hustled towards the net and chipped a forehand over the blocker of DiPietro. The goal, scored at 11:25 of the period, stood as the eventual game winner as Utica dropped the 3-1 decision.
The Comets return to the ice Wednesday night on the road against the Belleville Senators. Puck drop at CAA Arena is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020
- Huska Backstops Pack to Win over Utica - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Young Talents Score in Exciting Game at Belleville - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Colorado Runs Point Streak to 11 Games, Fall to Moose 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- P-Bruins Shutout by Charlotte Checkers, 4-0 - Providence Bruins
- Bears Pull out Late Victory over Sound Tigers - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Close out Road Swing with Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Ladd scores in 1,000th professional game on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tippett & Hunt Spark 3rd Period Blitz in 6-3 Win over Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Fall Short to Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Downed by Atlantic-Leading Hartford - Utica Comets
- Checkers Ring in 2020 with Shutout Win over Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Secure First Win of the Decade - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood and Sprong - San Diego Gulls
- Kings Recall Forbort from Conditioning Loan - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Defeat Admirals 5-4 in Front of 11,387 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Fall to Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Next Gen Takes over as Marlies Host Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Penguins Sign Forward Cole Cassels - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Ottawa Recalls Batherson - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Joel Kiviranta to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game 33 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Ontario Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Phantoms, January 4 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Prosvetov Oustanding As Roadrunners Begin 2020 With Another Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Rebound from Slow Start, but Fall 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Werner, Colorado Shutout Moose, 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Pull Away from Reign in 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Get Smacked by Stockton - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Put 39 Shots on Net But Fall 5-1 at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.