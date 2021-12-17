Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st

The Toronto Marlies along with the American Hockey League announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols, as well as Toronto Public Health workplace guidelines, the following games have been postponed:

December 18 at Grand Rapids

December 19 at Grand Rapids

December 21 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Following subsequent testing, five players have tested positive for COVID-19. All players and staff are double vaccinated and are being closely monitored for symptoms while being tested daily. The team is following all protocols and its medical staff is working closely with Toronto Public Health to monitor the situation.

