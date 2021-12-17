Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena

Friday, December 17, 2021

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (16-2-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs Colorado Eagles (10-9-1-2; 5th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available both on Fox Sports Stockton 1280 and online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Make it six consecutive games for the Stockton Heat adding to their point total, with Calgary's AHL affiliate earning a 2-1 shootout win Wednesday against the Bakersfield Condors. Andy Welinski found the back of the net in the first period with an unassisted goal and the Heat quieted a Bakersfield attack to just one score on 31 shots. Glenn Gawdin and Justin Kirkland then scored in the shootout while Dustin Wolf slammed the door with a 2-for-2 effort on the other end.

11 AND COUNTING

Rewrite the record books once again. The lone team in the AHL to have yet to lose in regulation on home ice, the Heat now own the club record for longest home point streak, having started the season 9-0-2-0 at Stockton Arena. The previous record was 10 games, a stretch in which the Heat went 10-0-0-0 in the inaugural 2015-16 season. The Heat have outscored opposition by a 39-20 margin on home ice, including a 23-12 tally at 5-on-5.

CLAP FOR THE WOLFMAN

Another start, another stingy effort from Dustin Wolf between the pipes. With his 30 saves on 31 shots faced Wednesday, followed by a 2-for-2 showing in the shootout, Wolf has now won seven consecutive starts. In 16 games since making his AHL debut, the netminder has guided the Heat to a 14-0-2-0 record with a 1.79 Goals Against Average and .943 Save Percentage.

POWER OUTAGE

Stockton's stout penalty kill continued its strong play with one kill on one opportunity on Wednesday, the special teams unit now having killed 30 consecutive opponent power plays. The Heat have killed off 22 consecutive chances and 36 of the last 37 dating back to November 22, and the club ranks first in the AHL while operating at 89.8-percent on the kill this year.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

Stockton has found steady success against Colorado since the Eagles joined the AHL, the Heat owning an all-time record of 12-4-0-1 against their divisional foes. At Stockton Arena, the Heat are 5-1-0-1 while hosting Colorado with one win coming earlier this season, a 6-3 win on October 30. The Heat are 2-1-0-0 in the season series with Colorado.

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WEL(INSKI)

Defenseman Andy Welinski hit the goal column for the first time this season with a first period score Wednesday, an unassisted tally. Welinski entered the game second among Heat defensemen with 12 points, trailing only Connor Mackey, and led the position group at a plus-9 on the year. It was Stockton's second unassisted goal of the season, first since Walker Duehr's lamp-lighter on October 22.

