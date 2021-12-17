Dostal Joins Gulls
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), compiled a 5-5-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) with San Diego this season. In 34 career AHL games with the Gulls, Dostal has posted a 20-14-0 record with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender split the 2020-21 season with Ilves (Finland) and San Diego, combining for a 25-9-1 record with a 2.48 GAA and .923 SV% in 35 contests.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native began 2020-21 with Ilves, posting a 10-0-1 record with one shutout, a 1.64 GAA and .941 SV% in 11 Finnish Liiga games, leading the league in wins (10), GAA (1.64) and SV% (.947) prior to joining San Diego. Dostal went 15-9-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .916 SV% in 24 AHL games with San Diego, ranking second among AHL goaltenders in saves (745) and third in wins (15), while leading all rookie goaltenders in minutes (1,424).
