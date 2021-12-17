Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Riley Tufte and defenseman Thomas Harley from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tufte, 23, has recorded nine points (6-3=9) in 17 AHL games with Texas in 2021-22. He is tied for second on Texas with six goals so far this season and shares second with one game-winning goal. Tufte made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia. The forward has skated in two career regular-season NHL contests with Dallas, posting two hits and one blocked shot.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Mich. was selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Harley, 20, has skated in 17 AHL contests with Texas so far this season and has registered seven assists (0-7=7). He ranks second among Texas defensemen and shares fourth among all team skaters with seven assists, while he paces team blueliners with 35 shots on goal. Harley made his regular-season NHL debut on Nov. 2, 2021 at Winnipeg. He's recorded five blocked shots, four hits, a +1 rating and an average time on ice of 14:11 in four career regular-season games with Dallas.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

