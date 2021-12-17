Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-man) to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Czuczman, 30 (1/9/91), owns one assist and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 17 games with Iowa this season. He was recalled by Minnesota on Dec. 3 and did not appear in a game. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots on goal in 28 games. He also played in two NHL games with Pittsburgh last season. The left-shot blueliner owns 125 points (24-101=125) and 338 PIM in 419 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-16), Manitoba (2016-17), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-21) and Iowa. Czuczman was originally signed as a free agent by the New York Islanders on March 11, 2014. He made his NHL debut on March 18, 2014 vs. the Wild and owns two assists in 15 career NHL games with the Islanders (2013-14) and Penguins (2020-21). Minnesota signed Czuczman to a one-year, two-way contract on July 29, 2021. He will wear sweater No. 42 with the Wild.

