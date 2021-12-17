Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today. Defenders Jacob Moverare and Jordan Spence have been recalled by Los Angeles, while forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been reassigned to Ontario.

In addition, the Reign have signed PTO agreements with defensemen Blake Siebenaler and Michael Prapavessis.

Moverare, 23, joins the Kings for the first time in his career. The native of Östersund, Sweden previously suited up in all of Ontario's 19 contests this season, posting eight points (3-5=8). In 2020-21, he played 26 games for the Reign and earned 15 points (1-14=15).

Spence, 20, is also joining the Los Angeles roster for the first time. A former fourth-round selection in 2019, he has played in 18 contests for the Reign as a rookie this season while registering eight assists (0-8=8).

Anderson-Dolan appeared in one NHL game during his first recall of the 2021-22 season, a 4-0 win for the Kings over the Dallas Stars.

The 22-year-old has seen action in 16 contests with Ontario this year, recording 13 points (5-8=13). Anderson-Dolan, a second-round NHL Draft selection in 2017, is currently in his third professional season.

Siebenaler, 25, previously suited up in four games with the Henderson Silver Knights and two contests for Belleville Senators earlier this season. A native of Fort Wayne, Ind., the defender has also played eight ECHL games for his hometown team, the Fort Wayne Komets, scoring seven points (3-4=7). In 2020-21, Siebenaler helped the Komets capture the league's Kelly Cup Championship while appearing in 13 postseason contests.

Previously, Siebenaler was taken in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft by Columbus and spent his first two pro seasons with the Blue Jackets organization. In total, he's played 96 AHL games during parts of four seasons with Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre, Henderson and Belleville.

Prapavessis, 25, joins the Reign after beginning his campaign with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads where he had 11 points in 16 games (2-9=11). The Oakville, Ont. native also formerly played for Cleveland, suiting up in 52 AHL games for the Monsters during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

