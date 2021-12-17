American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their game scheduled for tonight at Syracuse (AHL Game #365) has been postponed.
The Senators organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
