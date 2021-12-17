Bokk Turns up Wolves' Streak to 11

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Forward Dominik Bokk dashed the length of the ice, spun at the top of the left circle and scored 2:50 into overtime to extend the Chicago Wolves' winning streak to 11 games with a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at Panther Arena.

Rookie goaltender Eetu Makiniemi made 25 saves to earn his second shutout as the Wolves (19-4-1-1) made the most of the 11th scoreless regulation game in franchise history.

Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram (8-7-2), who suited up for the Wolves last season, rejected the first 38 shots fired by Chicago. But Ingram couldn't stop the 39th.

Bokk collected an errant Milwaukee shot in the defensive zone and raced up the right wing. An Admirals defender challenged him in the right circle, so Bokk spun toward the left circle to gain a sliver of open space and whistled a wrister that banked off Ingram into the net.

The Wolves mobbed Bokk along the glass as they pulled within one game of the franchise's longest winning streak. John Anderson's 1999-2000 squad won 12 in a row on their way to the 2000 Turner Cup championship.

Chicago played without it top five scorers - all of whom have been recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. Milwaukee (10-12-2-0), which saw its five-game winning streak come to a close, was missing four of its top five scorers due to NHL recalls.

Makiniemi (11-2-1) extended his personal winning streak to six games.

The Wolves will try to tie the franchise record when they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday for their final home game until New Year's Day. Saturday is Superhero Night and the first 5,000 fans to enter Allstate Arena receive a superhero-themed Wolves 2022 Calendar, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions. For the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

WOLVES 1, ADMIRALS 0 (OT)

Chicago 0 0 0 1 -- 1

Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First Period-None.

Penalties-Davies, Milwaukee (hooking), 7:36; Healey, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 12:04.

Second Period-None.

Penalties-LaBate, Milwaukee (cross-checking, fighting), 3:07; Lacroix, Chicago (fighting), 3:07; Lacroix, Chicago (10-minute misconduct), 12:24; Marino, Chicago (fighting), 12:24; LaBate, Milwaukee (fighting, 10-minute misconduct, game misconduct for secondary altercation), 12:24; Cotton, Chicago (goaltender interference), 13:03; Healey, Milwaukee (roughing), 16:13; Smallman, Chicago (hooking), 16:45; Afanasyev, Milwaukee (hooking), 18:54.

Third Period-None.

Penalties-Smallman, Chicago (interference), 18:57; Afanasyev, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 19:51.

Overtime-1, Chicago, Bokk 2 (unassisted), 2:50.

Penalties-None.

Shots on goal-Chicago 11-15-11-3-39; Milwaukee 7-9-8-1-25. Power plays-Chicago 0-6; Milwaukee 0-3. Goalies-Chicago, Makiniemi (25-25); Milwaukee, Ingram (38-39). Referees-Chris Lee and Stephen Reneau. Linesmen-Tyler Gregory and Jeff Pacocha.

