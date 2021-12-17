Bokk Turns up Wolves' Streak to 11
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Forward Dominik Bokk dashed the length of the ice, spun at the top of the left circle and scored 2:50 into overtime to extend the Chicago Wolves' winning streak to 11 games with a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at Panther Arena.
Rookie goaltender Eetu Makiniemi made 25 saves to earn his second shutout as the Wolves (19-4-1-1) made the most of the 11th scoreless regulation game in franchise history.
Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram (8-7-2), who suited up for the Wolves last season, rejected the first 38 shots fired by Chicago. But Ingram couldn't stop the 39th.
Bokk collected an errant Milwaukee shot in the defensive zone and raced up the right wing. An Admirals defender challenged him in the right circle, so Bokk spun toward the left circle to gain a sliver of open space and whistled a wrister that banked off Ingram into the net.
The Wolves mobbed Bokk along the glass as they pulled within one game of the franchise's longest winning streak. John Anderson's 1999-2000 squad won 12 in a row on their way to the 2000 Turner Cup championship.
Chicago played without it top five scorers - all of whom have been recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. Milwaukee (10-12-2-0), which saw its five-game winning streak come to a close, was missing four of its top five scorers due to NHL recalls.
Makiniemi (11-2-1) extended his personal winning streak to six games.
The Wolves will try to tie the franchise record when they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday for their final home game until New Year's Day. Saturday is Superhero Night and the first 5,000 fans to enter Allstate Arena receive a superhero-themed Wolves 2022 Calendar, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions. For the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
WOLVES 1, ADMIRALS 0 (OT)
Chicago 0 0 0 1 -- 1
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First Period-None.
Penalties-Davies, Milwaukee (hooking), 7:36; Healey, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 12:04.
Second Period-None.
Penalties-LaBate, Milwaukee (cross-checking, fighting), 3:07; Lacroix, Chicago (fighting), 3:07; Lacroix, Chicago (10-minute misconduct), 12:24; Marino, Chicago (fighting), 12:24; LaBate, Milwaukee (fighting, 10-minute misconduct, game misconduct for secondary altercation), 12:24; Cotton, Chicago (goaltender interference), 13:03; Healey, Milwaukee (roughing), 16:13; Smallman, Chicago (hooking), 16:45; Afanasyev, Milwaukee (hooking), 18:54.
Third Period-None.
Penalties-Smallman, Chicago (interference), 18:57; Afanasyev, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 19:51.
Overtime-1, Chicago, Bokk 2 (unassisted), 2:50.
Penalties-None.
Shots on goal-Chicago 11-15-11-3-39; Milwaukee 7-9-8-1-25. Power plays-Chicago 0-6; Milwaukee 0-3. Goalies-Chicago, Makiniemi (25-25); Milwaukee, Ingram (38-39). Referees-Chris Lee and Stephen Reneau. Linesmen-Tyler Gregory and Jeff Pacocha.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Delia Nets First-Ever IceHogs AHL Goalie Goal in 3-1 Victory at Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars - Texas Stars
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Downed at Iowa Wild - Manitoba Moose
- Bokk Turns up Wolves' Streak to 11 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Copley, Bears Shutout Thunderbirds 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Bunnaman Goal Extends Win Streak to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 6-3 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Downed by Bears at MassMutual Center - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Straight Goals, Fall 3-1 to Phantoms in Return to Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Stun Monsters in Overtime, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Dostal Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Recall Carcone and Speers from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Make Four Roster Moves - Chicago Wolves
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed - Providence Bruins
- Additional Game Postponed - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Postpones Additional Belleville Game - AHL
- Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Toronto Marlies Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts - Utica Comets
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Official Team Jerseys Available for Pre-Purchase Starting December 17 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.