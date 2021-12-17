Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forwards Michael Carcone and Blake Spears from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Carcone's first appearance with the Coyotes will be his NHL debut. Speers and Carcone are the 9th and 10th players from the Roadrunners opening night roster to join the Coyotes, as well as the 11th and 12th to appear on both the Coyotes and Roadrunners roster this season; and the 43rd and 44th players to appear on both the Roadrunners and Coyotes rosters since 2016.

The pair flew to Los Angeles with the Roadrunners Thursday evening in preparations for Saturday's game in Ontario and made the quick trip to Orange County following their recalls to join the Coyotes in Anaheim prior to their Friday evening contest in Anaheim.

The 25-year-old Carcone has recorded 4-7-11 with 33 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. He leads the team with 62 shots and is fourth on the team in points. The Ajax, Ont., native has totaled 72-80-152 and 262 PIM in 305 career AHL games. He led Tucson with 15 goals, which also tied a career-high, and totaled 25 points in 35 games during the 2020-2021 season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Carcone signed a two-year two-way contract with Arizona on July 29, 2021.

The 24-year-old Speers has registered 1-1-2 and 12 PIM in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native has collected 20-19-39 and 88 PIM in 171 career AHL games. He also appeared in three NHL contests with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Speers was drafted by the Devils in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. Speers was acquired by the Coyotes from New Jersey with Taylor Hall in exchange for Arizona's 2020 first round draft choice (conditional), Arizona's 2021 third round draft choice (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl on December 16, 2019.

The Roadrunners open a three-game road trip Saturday in Ontario at 7 p.m. before continuing on to Abbotsford, British Columbia for games with the Canucks Wednesday and Thursday.

Tucson returns home New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. to open a six-game home stand with the San Diego Gulls.

