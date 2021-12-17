Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forwards Michael Carcone and Blake Spears from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
Carcone's first appearance with the Coyotes will be his NHL debut. Speers and Carcone are the 9th and 10th players from the Roadrunners opening night roster to join the Coyotes, as well as the 11th and 12th to appear on both the Coyotes and Roadrunners roster this season; and the 43rd and 44th players to appear on both the Roadrunners and Coyotes rosters since 2016.
The pair flew to Los Angeles with the Roadrunners Thursday evening in preparations for Saturday's game in Ontario and made the quick trip to Orange County following their recalls to join the Coyotes in Anaheim prior to their Friday evening contest in Anaheim.
The 25-year-old Carcone has recorded 4-7-11 with 33 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. He leads the team with 62 shots and is fourth on the team in points. The Ajax, Ont., native has totaled 72-80-152 and 262 PIM in 305 career AHL games. He led Tucson with 15 goals, which also tied a career-high, and totaled 25 points in 35 games during the 2020-2021 season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Carcone signed a two-year two-way contract with Arizona on July 29, 2021.
The 24-year-old Speers has registered 1-1-2 and 12 PIM in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native has collected 20-19-39 and 88 PIM in 171 career AHL games. He also appeared in three NHL contests with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Speers was drafted by the Devils in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. Speers was acquired by the Coyotes from New Jersey with Taylor Hall in exchange for Arizona's 2020 first round draft choice (conditional), Arizona's 2021 third round draft choice (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl on December 16, 2019.
The Roadrunners open a three-game road trip Saturday in Ontario at 7 p.m. before continuing on to Abbotsford, British Columbia for games with the Canucks Wednesday and Thursday.
Tucson returns home New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. to open a six-game home stand with the San Diego Gulls.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars - Texas Stars
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Downed at Iowa Wild - Manitoba Moose
- Bokk Turns up Wolves' Streak to 11 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Copley, Bears Shutout Thunderbirds 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Bunnaman Goal Extends Win Streak to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 6-3 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Downed by Bears at MassMutual Center - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Straight Goals, Fall 3-1 to Phantoms in Return to Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Stun Monsters in Overtime, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Dostal Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Recall Carcone and Speers from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Make Four Roster Moves - Chicago Wolves
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed - Providence Bruins
- Additional Game Postponed - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Postpones Additional Belleville Game - AHL
- Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Toronto Marlies Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts - Utica Comets
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Official Team Jerseys Available for Pre-Purchase Starting December 17 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners
- Coyotes Recall Carcone and Speers from Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Wrap Up Four-Game Home Stand With 3-0 Loss To Henderson
- Game #20: Henderson at Tucson
- Barron Scores Two Goals As Roadrunners Fall In Overtime To Henderson Silver Knights 4-3