Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell in overtime to the Utica Comets 3-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 10-8-3-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Utica's Ryan Schmelzer notched a tally at 16:22 of the middle frame but the Comets' lead did not last for long. Kevin Stenlund recorded the Teddy Bear Toss goal at 16:55 with an assist from Liam Foudy filling the ice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a franchise record setting 10,168 stuffed animals and sending the Monsters to an early second intermission tied 1-1. Brendan Gaunce scored a marker at 18:32 of the final frame off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cole Fonstad grabbing a Monsters lead, but Fabian Zetterlund tied the game for the Comets at 19:22 forcing overtime. With Cleveland starting the extra frame on the penalty kill, Utica's Zetterlund converted on the man advantage at 1:00 pushing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 23 stops in defeat while Utica's Marek Mitens made 24 saves for the victory.
The Monsters host the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, December 22, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 0 - 2
UTI 0 1 1 1 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 0/5 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
UTI 26 1/2 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov OT 23 3 5-3-3
UTI Mitens W 24 2 2-0-0
Cleveland Record: 10-8-3-3, 4th North Division
Utica Record: 18-1-2-0, 1st North Division
