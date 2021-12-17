Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell in overtime to the Utica Comets 3-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 10-8-3-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Utica's Ryan Schmelzer notched a tally at 16:22 of the middle frame but the Comets' lead did not last for long. Kevin Stenlund recorded the Teddy Bear Toss goal at 16:55 with an assist from Liam Foudy filling the ice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a franchise record setting 10,168 stuffed animals and sending the Monsters to an early second intermission tied 1-1. Brendan Gaunce scored a marker at 18:32 of the final frame off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cole Fonstad grabbing a Monsters lead, but Fabian Zetterlund tied the game for the Comets at 19:22 forcing overtime. With Cleveland starting the extra frame on the penalty kill, Utica's Zetterlund converted on the man advantage at 1:00 pushing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 23 stops in defeat while Utica's Marek Mitens made 24 saves for the victory.

The Monsters host the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, December 22, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 0 - 2

UTI 0 1 1 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 0/5 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

UTI 26 1/2 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov OT 23 3 5-3-3

UTI Mitens W 24 2 2-0-0

Cleveland Record: 10-8-3-3, 4th North Division

Utica Record: 18-1-2-0, 1st North Division

