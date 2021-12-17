Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning

December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward Klim Kostin

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward Klim Kostin(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues have assigned forward Klim Kostin to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on a conditioning assignment.

Kostin sustained an upper-body injury and last played on Nov. 24. In 18 games this season, he has posted two goals and three assists.

While in Springfield, Kostin will still be subject to the long-term injured reserve exception to the salary cap.

The Thunderbirds are back on home ice tonight and tomorrow for Atlantic Division showdowns with the Hershey Bears and Hartford Wolf Pack respectively. Puck drop for each game is set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.