Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues have assigned forward Klim Kostin to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on a conditioning assignment.
Kostin sustained an upper-body injury and last played on Nov. 24. In 18 games this season, he has posted two goals and three assists.
While in Springfield, Kostin will still be subject to the long-term injured reserve exception to the salary cap.
The Thunderbirds are back on home ice tonight and tomorrow for Atlantic Division showdowns with the Hershey Bears and Hartford Wolf Pack respectively. Puck drop for each game is set for 7:05 p.m.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Klim Kostin
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning
- Springfield signs Kim, Callin to AHL contracts; T-Birds also sign Hayhurst, Vesey to professional tryouts
- T-Birds Collect 5,168 Bears from Teddy Bear Toss
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Alexei Toropchenko from T-Birds
- T-Birds Fall in Wilkes-Barre to Penguins