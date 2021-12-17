Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms

HARTFORD, CT - The boys are back in town. The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the XL Center tonight for the first time in 21 days after each of their last four home dates were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the club. This also opens a three-in-three set for the Wolf Pack, who will be in Springfield tomorrow night before returning to the XL Center on Sunday afternoon for a rematch with the Thunderbirds.

Tonight's puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. This is the first of three meetings between the foes at the XL Center this season. The sides saw their meeting last Friday night in Hartford postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack, and will make that game up on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack claimed victory in the first meeting at the PPL Center on October 23rd, scoring a 3-1 decision. Jonny Brodzinski put Hartford ahead for good 14:58 into the third period, while Anthony Bitetto hit the empty net to cement the win for Hartford. In the second meeting, the Phantoms got their revenge with a 4-3 shootout victory last Sunday afternoon. Wade Allison scored the shootout winner, while Adam Clendening added an insurance marker to end the contest in the top of the third round.

Overall, the Wolf Pack are 25-9-1-2 against the Phantoms since their move to Lehigh Valley in 2014.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack are playing their first home game in 21 days tonight after the club had four home dates postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Last time out, on Sunday, the Wolf Pack suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season by losing 4-3 in the shootout to the Phantoms.

Morgan Barron scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, while Austin Rueschhoff and Zac Jones both scored to erase a 3-1 deficit and grab a point for the Pack. It was Hartford's first defeat in the shootout this season. The club is 2-1 in the shootout, with both victories coming at the XL Center on October 17th (Vs. Providence) and October 29th (Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton).

Brodzinski leads the team with 18 points (7 g, 11 a) on the season. He and Barron lead the team in goals with seven each on the season. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in goal with a 9-1-1 record but is currently with the parent New York Rangers after getting recalled last Thursday. Kinkaid won his season debut with the Rangers, making 29 saves in Arizona on Wednesday night.

Forward Tanner Fritz has points in ten of his last twelve games. Forward Ty Ronning has points in five straight games (2 g, 4 a), but did not dress in Sunday's loss. Jones has a four-game streak (3 g, 4 a) and is now second on the team in scoring with 15 points (4 g, 11 a).

The Rangers assigned defenseman Jarred Tinordi to Hartford on a conditioning stint on December 10th. Tinordi will play his first game at the XL Center as a member of the Wolf Pack tonight. It'll be his 399th AHL appearance in the regular season.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms enter tonight's game with a 5-11-4-1 record following Sunday's shootout victory over the Wolf Pack. Gerry Mayhew opened the scoring for the Phantoms 18:48 into the contest, while Garrett Wilson and Clendening ballooned the lead to 3-1 before Hartford came storming back. Allison opened the scoring in the shootout, while Clendening cemented the two points in the top of the third round.

Pat Nagle made 18 saves for victory and was 2-for-2 in the shootout.

The Phantoms game on Wednesday night against the Belleville Senators was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols impacting the Senators. There has been no make-up date announced at this time.

Forward Morgan Frost leads the Phantoms with 15 points (3 g, 12 a) in 16 games this season, but was recalled to the parent Philadelphia Flyers on November 24th. Mayhew (9 g, 4 a) and Wilson (5 g, 8 a) are tied for the team lead among active skaters with 13 points each. Felix Sandstrom leads Phantom goalies with three wins on the campaign.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Don't miss out on Pucks 'N Paws, taking place tonight at the XL Center! Bring your furry friend, for an additional fee, and watch the Pack return to the XL Center ice! $2 beers and $1 hot dogs are also back at the XL Center tonight! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

