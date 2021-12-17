IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs open a two-game weekend set against the Texas Stars tonight at 7:00 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tonight is the third of eight meetings between the two clubs this season.

Eyes of Texas Are Upon You

The IceHogs and Stars continue their eight-game head-to-head season series tonight, Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. This will complete the first-four games of the series will all meetings so far taking place in the Lone Star State. The IceHogs will host the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center the final four regular-season meetings on Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 26-27.

The IceHogs visited the Stars on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, splitting the two-game set. The Stars picked up a 4-1 decision to open the season series, but the IceHogs responded with a 4-3 victory two nights later. Texas' Ben Gleason leads the series with three points (3A) while the IceHogs feature four skaters with two points each.

Life on the Road Ain't So Bad

Since Nov. 20, the IceHogs have picked up points in four of their last five road games (3-1-0-1) and have points in six of their last eight games overall (5-2-0-1).

IceHogs are Firing Away

Since the start of December, the IceHogs have outshot their opponent in five of the last six games with a record of 4-2-0-0 after being outshot in 14 of the first 15 games to start the season.

Hogs Return to Full Strength

This week, the IceHogs saw forward Lukas Reichel, defenseman Jakub Galvas and goalie Arvid Soderblom clear concussion protocols and forward Dylan McLaughlin be removed from COVID-19 protocol. All four players are available to take the ice this weekend vs. Texas.

McLaughlin Closing in on Benchmark

Forward Dylan McLaughlin enters this weekend two games shy of his 100th pro game. In 78 contests with the IceHogs over the last three seasons, the Lancaster, New York, native has 12 goals and 28 assists for 40 points and appeared in 20 games with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, adding 24 points (13 G, 11 A).

Home for the Holidays

After this weekend, the IceHogs will return to BMO Harris Bank Center to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. in their final game before the Holiday break. After the break, the IceHogs travel to Des Moines, Iowa to battle the Wild on Dec. 27 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The IceHogs wrap up their weekend trip South with a rematch against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 10-9-1-1, 22 points (3rd, Central Division)

Texas: 7-10-3-1, 18 points (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

29-18-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

