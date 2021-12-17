Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. This is the third of six meetings between both clubs this season. Springfield is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, while the Bears are the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

Hershey Bears (10-7-2-1) at Springfield Thunderbirds (14-6-2-0)

December 17, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #21 | MassMutual Center

Referees: Michael Zyla (#4), Peter Schlittenhardt (#12)

Linespersons: Glen Cooke (#6), William Brennan (#31)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Matt Trust on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (In progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears won at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday night, defeating the rival Penguins 4-1. Hershey received goals from Joe Snively, Kody Clark, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, and Matt Moulson, and goaltender Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal with 18 saves. The Bears went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and forward Mike Vecchione finished with a pair of helpers in the win. The Thunderbirds were previously in action versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Sunday, falling 6-0 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. With a depleted roster due to COVID-19 protocols and recalls to St. Louis, the T-Birds allowed four goals in the middle frame and failed to beat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Matt Jurusik, who made 28 saves for the shutout in his AHL debut.

SEASON SERIES VS. T-BIRDS:

The Bears and Thunderbirds met previously for a pair of games in early November. On Nov. 5, Springfield beat Hershey 3-2 in overtime at the MassMutual Center. The Bears saw goals from Kody Clark and Cody Franson, but Sam Anas scored the winner in the extra session at 3:40. Two nights later, Hershey avenged the loss with a 5-3 win over the Thunderbirds at GIANT Center. Joe Snively scored a hat trick for Hershey and Zach Fucale made 28 saves. Since those previous games, Springfield's roster has changed drastically due to recalls to NHL parent club St. Louis. Those no longer with the Thunderbirds include talented rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich, former Bear Nathan Walker, center Matthew Peca, and goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

STRIKING FOR SIX:

Forwards Joe Snively and Mike Vecchione currently own a six-game point streak, the longest streak posted by any Bear this season. Vecchione has posted nine assists in that span, and notched three multi-assist games in that stretch. His assist streak is the longest active mark in the American Hockey League, and he owns a team-high four multi-helper games this season. Snively ranks tied for first on the team in goals (8), power play goals (3), and assists (12), while leading the club in shots (59), points (20), and plus/minus (+11). His 20 points through 20 games is only four off of his career-best 24 points, posted during his rookie campaign in 2019-20 over a span of 45 games.

HELD OFF THE BOARD:

Springfield has been blanked in back-to-back games entering tonight's contest. The T-Birds fell 3-0 versus Providence on home ice last Saturday. They were then soundly defeated by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6-0, on the road the following night. Despite firing 52 shots in the past two games, Springfield has failed to find the back of the net, and the club's streak without a goal has lasted 120:27.

BEARS BITES:

Tonight is the first of five games in six games for the Bears...Tuesday's 4-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied Hershey's largest margin of victory this season (three goals), previously set on Oct. 16 versus Charlotte...Hershey's six penalty minutes on Tuesday tied a season-low, set twice previously on Oct. 16 versus Charlotte and Dec. 12 versus Laval...The Bears are 10-for-10 on the penalty kill over the past three games...The Bears enter tonight having won consecutive road games for the first time this season, thanks to back-to-back wins at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 11 and Dec. 14...Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley has won four of his past five starts...Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has tallied points in three straight games (2g, 1a) for the Bears.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.