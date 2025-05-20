Capitals Re-Assign Andrew Cristall to Bears

May 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-assigned forward Andrew Cristall from the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Cristall, 20, led the WHL in scoring during the regular season with 132 points (48g, 84a) in 57 games played. Cristall's 132 points marked the most by a WHL player in a single season since Connor Bedard (143 points) in 2022-23. Cristall, who began the season with the Kelowna Rockets before being traded to Spokane on Jan. 8, also ranked second in the WHL in goals, assists, plus-minus (+59) and tied for sixth in shorthanded goals (3). The 5'10", 183-pound forward was selected to the WHL's Western Conference First All-Star Team and named a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Player of the Year. Cristall added 41 points (21g, 20a) in 19 postseason contests, helping Spokane reach the WHL Championship Series. Cristall's 21 goals led all skaters in the WHL Playoffs, while his 41 points ranked second. Cristall finished his WHL career with 412 points (157g, 255a) in 248 games and became the first WHL player this century to reach the 400-point mark.

During the 2023-24 season, Cristall recorded 111 points (40g, 71a) in 62 games with Kelowna. Cristall ranked fifth in the WHL in points during the regular season and was named to the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. In addition, Cristall ranked tied for first on Kelowna with 15 points (4g, 11a) in 11 WHL playoff games. He joined the Bears briefly as a Black Ace during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs but did not see game action.

Cristall won a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing the tournament with six points (1g, 5a) in five games. In addition, Cristall served as an alternate captain at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship, where he registered six points (2g, 4a) in seven games and helped Canada to the bronze medal.

The Capitals selected Cristall in the second round (40th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals versus the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, May 21 at GIANT Center. Tickets for Bears home games for the Atlantic Division Finals are for sale online via Ticketmaster.







American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2025

Capitals Re-Assign Andrew Cristall to Bears - Hershey Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.