Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale

December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Jordan Subban and goaltender Ryan Bednard have been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Washington Capitals announced that they have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from Hershey.

Subban, 26, has collected 12 points (4g, 8a) in 19 games with South Carolina this season. He leads the team's defenders in goals, while ranking second in assists and points among blue liners.

Subban has played in 232 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, Ontario Reign, and Toronto Marlies, scoring 103 points (34g, 69a). He posted 36 points for Utica in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. He was selected to the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic amid a season in which he ranked third in the AHL among defensemen in goals (16) and power play goals (10).

Bednard, 24, has posted a 5-5-0 record in 10 games with the Stingrays this season, registering a 2.44 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage to go along with one shutout. In his past five games, Bednard has led the Stingrays to three wins with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

The 6'5", 205-pound netminder appeared in two games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, going 1-1-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. In 10 career AHL games with Springfield and Syracuse, Bednard has collected a 5-4-0 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Fucale, 26, became the first goaltender in Washington franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut when he stopped all 21 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena.

In eight games with the Bears this season, Fucale has posted a record of 4-2-2 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. During the 2020-21 season, the Laval, Quebec, native led the AHL in goals-against average (1.80) and ranked second in save percentage (.932), establishing career highs in both categories, while posting a 9-2-0 record. Fucale and Pheonix Copley received the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

The Bears return to action on the road on Friday versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

