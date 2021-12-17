Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their game scheduled for tonight at Syracuse (AHL Game #365) has been postponed.
The Senators organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Fans who purchased tickets to the Dec. 17 game in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the make-up game. Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their Dec. 17 ticket for any other 2021-22 home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444. Season ticket holders will use their Dec. 17 ticket for entry to the make-up game. Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
