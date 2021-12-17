Copley, Bears Shutout Thunderbirds 2-0
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears opened the weekend with a 2-0 shutout victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night at MassMutual Center. Mike Vecchione and Matt Moulson both scored for the Chocolate and White and Pheonix Copley posted a 28-save shutout in net.
Vecchione opened Hershey's scoring at 15:27 of the first period shortly after a Bears power play expired. Michal Kempny fired a shot on goal from the center point and Joe Snively was initially stopped on the ensuing rebound. On the third-chance effort, Vecchione potted his second goal of the season to extend his point-streak to seven. Shots on goal after 20 minutes were 11-10 Hershey.
The Bears doubled their lead to 2-0 at 16:23 of the second period on Moulson's fourth goal of the campaign. Garrett Pilon earned his 100th career professional point by setting up Moulson at the net front. Snively recorded the secondary assist for his team-best seventh multipoint game of the season. Shots after 40 minutes were 19-18 Hershey after 40 minutes and finished 28-27 Springfield.
Hershey finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, December 18 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. It's Pepsi Zero Sugar Koozie Night for the first 6,000 fans. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars - Texas Stars
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Downed at Iowa Wild - Manitoba Moose
- Bokk Turns up Wolves' Streak to 11 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Copley, Bears Shutout Thunderbirds 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Bunnaman Goal Extends Win Streak to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 6-3 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Downed by Bears at MassMutual Center - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Straight Goals, Fall 3-1 to Phantoms in Return to Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Stun Monsters in Overtime, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Dostal Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Recall Carcone and Speers from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Make Four Roster Moves - Chicago Wolves
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed - Providence Bruins
- Additional Game Postponed - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Postpones Additional Belleville Game - AHL
- Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Toronto Marlies Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts - Utica Comets
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Official Team Jerseys Available for Pre-Purchase Starting December 17 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.