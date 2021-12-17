Copley, Bears Shutout Thunderbirds 2-0

December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears opened the weekend with a 2-0 shutout victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night at MassMutual Center. Mike Vecchione and Matt Moulson both scored for the Chocolate and White and Pheonix Copley posted a 28-save shutout in net.

Vecchione opened Hershey's scoring at 15:27 of the first period shortly after a Bears power play expired. Michal Kempny fired a shot on goal from the center point and Joe Snively was initially stopped on the ensuing rebound. On the third-chance effort, Vecchione potted his second goal of the season to extend his point-streak to seven. Shots on goal after 20 minutes were 11-10 Hershey.

The Bears doubled their lead to 2-0 at 16:23 of the second period on Moulson's fourth goal of the campaign. Garrett Pilon earned his 100th career professional point by setting up Moulson at the net front. Snively recorded the secondary assist for his team-best seventh multipoint game of the season. Shots after 40 minutes were 19-18 Hershey after 40 minutes and finished 28-27 Springfield.

Hershey finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, December 18 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. It's Pepsi Zero Sugar Koozie Night for the first 6,000 fans. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

