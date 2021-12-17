Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

BELLEVILLE, ON - Due to American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their road game scheduled for Friday, December 17, 2021 in Syracuse (AHL Game #365) has been postponed.

Members of the Senators organization are following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.

Tomorrow the Belleville Senators are scheduled to take on the Providence Bruins at CAA Arena. In the event that the above affects that home game, please note that all tickets purchased remain valid and will retain full value for the rescheduled date.

