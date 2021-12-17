Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Due to American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their road game scheduled for Friday, December 17, 2021 in Syracuse (AHL Game #365) has been postponed.
Members of the Senators organization are following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.
Tomorrow the Belleville Senators are scheduled to take on the Providence Bruins at CAA Arena. In the event that the above affects that home game, please note that all tickets purchased remain valid and will retain full value for the rescheduled date.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Toronto Marlies Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts - Utica Comets
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Official Team Jerseys Available for Pre-Purchase Starting December 17 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols
- Belleville Sens Respond to 50% Capacity Reduction at Home Games Beginning Saturday
- Senators Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols
- Community Success
- Belleville Sens Announce Promotional Ticket Packages