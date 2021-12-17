American Hockey League Postpones Additional Belleville Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their games scheduled for tonight at Syracuse (AHL Game #365) and Saturday vs. Providence (AHL Game #367) have been postponed.

The Senators organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

