Wolves Make Four Roster Moves

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that forwards Josh Leivo and C.J. Smith have been recalled on an emergency basis by the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL). In addition, the Wolves have recalled forward Noah Corson from loan to Norfolk (ECHL) and center Stephen Harper from loan to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

These moves go into effect in time for Chicago's 7 p.m. game today at Milwaukee's Panther Arena. The Central Division-leading Wolves are going for their 11th win in a row, which would be one shy of the franchise record.

Leivo and Smith each head to the NHL riding a five-game point streak in the AHL. The 28-year-old Leivo has stacked up four goals and 10 assists over the last five games and owns six goals and 13 assists in 15 appearances for the Wolves. He already has appeared in two Carolina games this season and has 37 goals and 37 assists to show for his 209 NHL games.

The 27-year-old Smith ranks second in AHL scoring with 10 goals and 18 assists in 24 games, which includes four goals and five assists in the last five games. The Des Moines native has 2 goals and 1 assist on his 14-game NHL resume. When he scored on Jan. 8, 2019, for the Buffalo Sabres against the New Jersey Devils, he became the first Iowa native to produce an NHL goal.

Leivo and Smith join Wolves teammates Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen and Andrew Poturalski with Carolina. All three played in the Canes' 5-3 win over Detroit Thursday night - with Drury scoring a goal in his NHL debut and Poturalski earning his first NHL point with a first-period assist.

Harper, 26, has split this season between the Wolves and Fort Wayne. He has played in four games for Chicago while contributing 6 goals and 8 assists in 10 games for Fort Wayne.

Corson, 23, is expected to make his AHL debut tonight. The son of 19-year NHL veteran Shayne Corson has notched 6 goals, 10 assists and 53 penalty minutes in 23 games for Norfolk.

After tonight's game at Milwaukee, the Wolves host their final home game of 2021 at 7 p.m. Saturday when Milwaukee repays the visit. To find the best ticket deals for Superhero Night, which includes the first 5,000 fans receiving a Wolves Calendar courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

