Wolf Pack Surrender Three Straight Goals, Fall 3-1 to Phantoms in Return to Xl Center
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack drew first blood on Friday night at the XL Center, but ultimately couldn't build on it in a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in their first home game in 21 days. The loss gives Hartford their first three-game losing streak of the 2021-22 season.
Logan Day dropped a pass back to Connor Bunnaman, who gained position in the offensive zone and fired a hard, heavy shot on Wolf Pack starter Adam Húska. The bid beat Húska, giving the Phantoms their first lead 17:56 into the second period. The goal would prove to be the difference in the Phantoms' third straight victory.
The Wolf Pack opened the scoring 1:49 into the second period. Lauri Pajuniemi faked a pass to Matthew Robertson at the point, and instead fed Anthony Greco just off the far wall. Greco worked his way into the slot and fired a shot by Pat Nagle for his sixth of the season.
The Wolf Pack, however, were unable to build on the lead. The Phantoms tied the game 59 seconds later, as Hayden Hodgson tipped a Cal O'Reilly pass home for his fourth goal of the season at 2:48. Just under five minutes later, the Phantoms had a glorious chance to wrestle the lead away from Hartford.
Forward P.C. Labrie was called for four minutes of penalties, taking a two-minute minor for elbowing and another for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Wolf Pack penalty kill, ranked top-ten in the AHL, stood its ground and kept the game tied at 1-1.
The Phantoms would gain the lead at 17:56, however, as Bunnaman rifled home his second of the year from Day and Gerry Mayhew.
In the third period, the visitors locked it down, preventing the Wolf Pack from generating many high-quality scoring chances. The game was cemented at the 18:00 mark, as Maksim Sushko got a fortuitous bounce to hit the empty net for his third goal of the season.
The Wolf Pack return to action tomorrow night when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Sunday, December 19th, to conclude their home-and-home with the Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 3:00 pm. Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars - Texas Stars
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Downed at Iowa Wild - Manitoba Moose
- Bokk Turns up Wolves' Streak to 11 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Copley, Bears Shutout Thunderbirds 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Bunnaman Goal Extends Win Streak to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 6-3 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Downed by Bears at MassMutual Center - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Straight Goals, Fall 3-1 to Phantoms in Return to Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Stun Monsters in Overtime, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Dostal Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Recall Carcone and Speers from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Make Four Roster Moves - Chicago Wolves
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed - Providence Bruins
- Additional Game Postponed - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Postpones Additional Belleville Game - AHL
- Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Toronto Marlies Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts - Utica Comets
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Official Team Jerseys Available for Pre-Purchase Starting December 17 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Straight Goals, Fall 3-1 to Phantoms in Return to Xl Center
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Battle Back, But Fall in Shootout to Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Return to the Ice with Visit to Lehigh Valley
- Rangers Assign D Jarred Tinordi to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint, Wolf Pack Recall F James Sanchez from Loan